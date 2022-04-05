Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,479,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

