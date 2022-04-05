Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.