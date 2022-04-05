Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

