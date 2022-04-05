O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $10,057,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $686.85 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $506.51 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $669.54 and its 200-day moving average is $657.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

