Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 349,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

