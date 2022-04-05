Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $504,660.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

