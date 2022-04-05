Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.42. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 16,785 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Optical Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

