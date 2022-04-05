Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.42. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 16,785 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%.
Optical Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCC)
Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optical Cable (OCC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.