Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.18. Optex Systems shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,254 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Optex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter units, laser filter interface, optical assemblies, day windows, binoculars, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

