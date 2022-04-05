Oppenheimer Weighs in on Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CONN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CONN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

