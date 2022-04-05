Ontology Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $559.38 million and approximately $62.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00206965 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00409132 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

