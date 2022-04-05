OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $71.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OneMain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,888. OneMain has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.77.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

