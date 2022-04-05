One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Brokerages

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

