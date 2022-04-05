Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Down 6.9%

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

