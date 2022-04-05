Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Trading Down 0.1%

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 156,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 64,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

