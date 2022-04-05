OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OM’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

OM Company Profile (Get Rating)

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. The company owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

