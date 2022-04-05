Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $216.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.67.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. Okta has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.41. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.