Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.67.

OKTA stock opened at $160.42 on Monday. Okta has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

