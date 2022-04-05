ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.91. ODP has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ODP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.