Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,372.50 ($31.11).

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON OCDO traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,227.40 ($16.10). 819,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,793. The stock has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a PE ratio of -40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,539.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.57).

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,050.36). Insiders acquired a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

