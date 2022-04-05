Observer Market Cap Reaches $22.82 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $199,392.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00106722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

