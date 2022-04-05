Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OAS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. 2,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,649. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.10. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.