Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.34 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

