nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE NVT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.53.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
