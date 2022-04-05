nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 132.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 314,499 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

