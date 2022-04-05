NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 37000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

