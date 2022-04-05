NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 37000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
