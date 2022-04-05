Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE NUO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,090. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
