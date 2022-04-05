NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $276.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.32 million and the lowest is $272.85 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

NUVA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 469,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

