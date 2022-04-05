Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Up 2.7%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.91 and last traded at $153.55. Approximately 22,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,345,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.52.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

