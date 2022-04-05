Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $21.97

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $22.50. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 211,565 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

