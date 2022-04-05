NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after acquiring an additional 640,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

