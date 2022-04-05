Noir Trading 73.8% Lower This Week (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded down 71.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Noir has traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $71,845.13 and $43.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00201968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.00404965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,536,349 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.