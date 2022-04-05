NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

