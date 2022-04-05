NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGK Spark Plug (NGKSY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.