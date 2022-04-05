NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.99

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $5,091,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

