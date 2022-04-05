NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP):

4/5/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/3/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get NextEra Energy Partners LP alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.