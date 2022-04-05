NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($39,132.98). Also, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,212.72).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

