NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
LON NRR opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
