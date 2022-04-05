NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $537,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 206.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. 740,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,705. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

