NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 72,849 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after buying an additional 178,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.