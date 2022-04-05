NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,699 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,274. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

