NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 15,600 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,185,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,954,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,643. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

