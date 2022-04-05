NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,011 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,886. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

