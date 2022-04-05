NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.39. 22,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,299. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $261.48 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.