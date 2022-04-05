NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.34. 1,775,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,083. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

