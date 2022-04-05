NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Linde by 90.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Linde by 20.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Linde by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

