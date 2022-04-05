NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lazard worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,120,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 245,065 shares during the period.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

