NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.36. 14,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

