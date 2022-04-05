NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

