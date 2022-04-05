NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,498 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PLTR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 40,124,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,408,164. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.