NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 179 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

