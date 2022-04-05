NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $10,210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AON by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $2,986,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $330.03. 9,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $331.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.62.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

