New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

