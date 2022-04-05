New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 658 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Trinseo worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Trinseo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

